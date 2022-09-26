Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.19 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

