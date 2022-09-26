Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $164.24 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $161.73 and a one year high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

