Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Shares of WDC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

