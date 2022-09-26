Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after buying an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after buying an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $580,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.