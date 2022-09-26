WhaleRoom 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,146.00 (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00006326 BTC on major exchanges. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

