WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $77.52 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $77.52 million and $735,538.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00840258 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000375 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 965,860,310 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

