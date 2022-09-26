Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.40.

WSM stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.99.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

