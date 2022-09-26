Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target Raised to €103.00 at Berenberg Bank

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

WTKWY stock opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

