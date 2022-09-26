WorkQuest Token Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $53,649.79 and $287,070.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

