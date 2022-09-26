Wrapped Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and approximately $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge’s launch date was June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 51,536,326 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

