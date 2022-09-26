Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $16.41 million and $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge was first traded on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge's total supply is 51,534,464 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge's official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

