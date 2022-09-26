Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $87.50 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $59.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $29,190,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,865,000 after buying an additional 129,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

