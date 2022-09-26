Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $59.65, but opened at $63.00. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 50,989 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on WYNN. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

