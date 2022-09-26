X-CASH Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $335.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00147299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00278016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00755193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00605418 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

XCASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

