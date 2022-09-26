X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $335.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021481 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00147299 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00278016 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00755193 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00605418 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.
X-CASH Profile
X-CASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.
