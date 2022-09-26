X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $335.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00147299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00278016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00755193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00605418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00603560 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.