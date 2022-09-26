Xaya (CHI) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,155.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00147687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00277780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00755974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.00603096 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

