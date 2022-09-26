xNFT Protocol (XNFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16,693.00

xNFT Protocol (XNFT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. xNFT Protocol has a market capitalization of $297,300.00 and approximately $16,693.00 worth of xNFT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xNFT Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xNFT Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xNFT Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

xNFT Protocol Profile

xNFT Protocol launched on May 6th, 2021. xNFT Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. xNFT Protocol’s official website is xnft.net. xNFT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @xNFT_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xNFT Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An Aggregator Protocol of NFT ecosystem, which is a decentralized, cross-chain network designed to create, mint & blind box exchange NFT. Build on a flexible NFT oracle computation & cross-chain communication framework that can also decentralize the way projects raise capital.xNFT Protocol initiates the “no pending order” in ERC721 & ERC1155. Make through the blind box, where the automatic pricing and transaction are determined by the protocol, while the buyer and seller do not offer priceMedium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xNFT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xNFT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xNFT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xNFT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xNFT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.