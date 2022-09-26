YAM V1 Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, YAM V1 has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One YAM V1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V1 has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $8,946.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YAM V1 Profile

YAM V1 was first traded on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

