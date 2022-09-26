YDragon (YDR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $52,613.88

YDragon (YDR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, YDragon has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One YDragon coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. YDragon has a total market capitalization of $52,613.88 and $34,670.00 worth of YDragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YDragon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YDragon Profile

YDragon was first traded on August 17th, 2021. YDragon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. YDragon’s official website is ydragon.io.

YDragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YDragon is a cross-chain index ecosystem with yield bearing collateral, providing a true interoperable cross-asset experience. A cross-chain platform that delivers multiple sources of income. Crafted by YDragon.YDragon is a platform offering a range of opportunities to own a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies with a single token. Within this selection there will be one ever-present token; YDR.YDR is central to the vision due to its utility and governance characteristics. As an investor, as you hold YDR, you hold the power to influence future decisions on YDragon indexes and their assets.Telegram (channel) | Telegram (chat)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YDragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YDragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YDragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YDragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YDragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.