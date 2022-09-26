YFBitcoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $74,066.73 (YFBTC)

YFBitcoin (YFBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One YFBitcoin coin can now be bought for $8.52 or 0.00044345 BTC on popular exchanges. YFBitcoin has a market capitalization of $74,066.73 and approximately $7,435.00 worth of YFBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YFBitcoin has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011069 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
YFBitcoin Coin Profile
YFBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @yfswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YFBitcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YFBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.