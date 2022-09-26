Yield Guild Games (YGG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $367.60 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $367.60 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ genesis date was July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official website is yieldguild.io. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

