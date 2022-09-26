Yieldly (YLDY) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Yieldly coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yieldly has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Yieldly

Yieldly was first traded on June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Yieldly’s official website is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

