YUMMY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $279.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s genesis date was September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 435,533,297,975 coins. YUMMY’s official website is yummy-crypto.com. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUMMY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

