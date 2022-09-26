Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZAL opened at €19.55 ($19.95) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.06.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

