Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Achieves $5.57 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,387,643 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

