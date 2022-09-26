ZClassic Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $312,439.74 and $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00307227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00110384 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00073819 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003535 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

