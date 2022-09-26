ZCore Price Reaches $0.0039 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZCore has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $48,527.61 and $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.