ZCore Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $48,527.61 and $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

