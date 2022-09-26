Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $111,458.17 and $574.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011072 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Buying and Selling Zebi Token
