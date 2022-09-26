ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $216.76 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ZEON has a market cap of $216.76 million and approximately $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,009.06 or 1.09842186 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058629 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064721 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.