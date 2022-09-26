Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $159,425.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 79.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00307227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00110384 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00073819 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003535 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,937,481 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,825 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

