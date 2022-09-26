Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0086 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $3.64 million and $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,731.58 or 1.09891046 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00056958 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00064558 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.