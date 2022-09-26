ZIMBOCASH Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $61.45 million and $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH was first traded on April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

