Zipmex (ZMT) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zipmex has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zipmex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,099.66 or 1.09881268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00055637 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063200 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

About Zipmex

Zipmex is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.