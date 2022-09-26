Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.77. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

