Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.53.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

