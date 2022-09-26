Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.03.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

