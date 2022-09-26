ZYX (ZYX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Million

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One ZYX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZYX has a market cap of $1.49 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,287,190 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network.
ZYX Coin Trading
