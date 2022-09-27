13,867 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96.

