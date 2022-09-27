1irstGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.54 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $11,182.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One 1irstGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $68.51 or 0.00366182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.87 or 1.00031644 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00059342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064620 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold (1GOLD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.