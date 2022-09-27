21,140 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 45.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Merchants by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRME. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.12. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

