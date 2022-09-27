25,000 Shares in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.13% of Ocuphire Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance

OCUP stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.26. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.