33,373 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

