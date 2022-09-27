3,359 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SCHV opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

