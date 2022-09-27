350 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $983,225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 124.86%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

