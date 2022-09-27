48,108 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of MillerKnoll as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,421,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $5,184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 3.5 %

MLKN stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

