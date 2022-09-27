5,000 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after buying an additional 491,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 585,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 375,955 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

