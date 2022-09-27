53,104 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.41% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

