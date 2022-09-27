57,777 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

