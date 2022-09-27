5,832 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

